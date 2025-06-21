× Expand Courtesy Knoxville Brewfest

Tickets to both Saturday sessions include admission, a commemorative tasting glass, and beer tasting for all your favorite breweries.

2025 general admission tickets will be available Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. EST.

Designated Driver tickets are also available. DD ticket holders will be provided with non-alcoholic beverages. All ticket holders must be at least 21 years of age. No exceptions.

All attendees must present a government issued ID to be admitted to Knoxville Brewfest 2025. Children and pets are not allowed.

Tickets for Knoxville Brewfest will be available on a first come, first serve basis. A limited number of tickets will be sold. We encourage you to book your tickets early, as we have sold out every single year. Check back or connect with us on Instagram or Facebook to keep up to date on all Knoxville Brewfest announcements.

Session 1 is from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Session 2 is from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. All patrons will be escorted out of the venue at 4 p.m. from Session 1 and the venue will be reset between sessions. Patrons are not allowed to attend both sessions.

If you are attending Session 1, check-in will begin at 12 p.m. Please bring a valid government issued ID and your tickets. We also encourage comfortable shoes, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

If you are attending Session 2, check-in will begin at 5 p.m. Please bring a valid government issued ID and your tickets. We also encourage comfortable shoes, a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Don’t miss out on this year’s bands at Knoxville Brewfest with artists being announced soon!