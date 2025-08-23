× Expand Courtesy Knoxville Asian Festival

What began as a small celebration in Downtown Knoxville’s Krutch Park has grown into one of the largest celebrations of Asian culture in the Southeast! Come celebrate with us at the 12th Annual Knox Asian Festival at World’s Fair Park August 23-24, 2025.

Prepare to experience authentic foods, exciting performances, and traditional activities that represent the Asian cultures of Japan, Indonesia, China, The Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Korea, Nepal & Pakistan. The Asian Cultural Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Water Fountain on the Festival Lawn and end at the Amphitheater stage. During the festival, booths for each country will have food vendors, activities, and performances. We will also have ongoing performances in the Amphitheater and two other stages.

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | Sushi + Sumo, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, August 24, 2025 | Festival, 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.