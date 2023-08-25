× Expand Knox Asian Festival

The 10th Knoxville Asian Festival is going to be on August 25th 6PM -9PM and 26th 11AM -8PM, at the World’s Fair Park. We have invited Sumo Wrestlers first time in Tennessee.

History

The Asian Culture Center of TN (ACCTN) was founded in 2014 with the aim of promoting culture, diversity, and unity in the community. There is so much that a community benefits from every time there is a cultural event organized. People not only develop an open mind about other people and their cultures, but the host community also becomes a center of interest for individuals and organizations looking to boost the economic capacity of that particular community. Therefore, as a highly focused organization interested in developing cultural diversity and understanding in our Tennessee community, we have strongly focused on popularizing the Asian culture, which has grown popular in the area.

Similar to previous years, the 2023 Asian Festival features authentic traditional food vendors representing Asian Cultures such as Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistani, and Vietnam.

The Asian Cultural Parade starts at 11 AM at the water fountain on the park lawn and ends at 11:30 AM at the Amphitheater stage.

Performances

We are especially proud of the featured performance art that includes traditional Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, and Philippine dance & music.

For the first time, we will have SUMO Wrestlers are coming to show Japanese national Sport.

World’s BEST Sumo Show! Enjoy astounding action, as Sumo Stars go head-to-head!

We also have traditional Indonesian Music: Angklung, which is one of the most famous instruments in Indonesia. It is made up of a number of bamboo tubes fixed on a bamboo frame and the Batik fabric making Class.

We also showcase various martial arts demonstrations, Phillipine Traditional dance, Thailand Traditional Dancers from Washington DC, K-Pop and J-Pop performances, Kimono Show, a bonsai exhibition, a cosplay contest, a Japanese tea ceremony, and the Japanese drum group, Taiko Drum, from Disney World, and Korean Fan Dancers from GA. You can learn a Japanese summer dance. Many of our artists will travel to Knoxville from all over the country and from various Asian countries to participate in this year’s festival. 1,250 seats will be available under the Amphitheater tent for the big stage performances.

Education

The Asian Festival also includes a strong educational component. We recently implemented “Asian World,” where visitors travel through various booths that are named after Asian cultural interactive activities and feature traditional foods and art for each one. Children and adults will receive a stamp on their festival passports for each cultural booth visited. Everyone is encouraged to visit all cultural booths to learn about the diversity of cultural traditions.