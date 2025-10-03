Kingdom Come Swappin' Meetin'

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College 700 College Rd, Cumberland, Kentucky 40823

Join us for the 61st Annual Kingdom Come Swappin' Meetin' as we celebrate our rich Appalachian heritage with crafts, music, food, and more Oct 3-4, 2025, at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
