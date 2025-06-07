Keyser Strawberry Festival

× Expand Courtesy Mineral County Parks and Recreation

Join us for the annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by Mineral County Parks and Recreation! This exciting event takes place on Main Street in Keyser, offering a day full of crafts, delicious food, live entertainment, and fun for the entire family. Whether you're looking to shop unique handmade crafts, enjoy mouthwatering treats, or be entertained by local performances, there’s something for everyone at the Strawberry Festival.

Mark your calendars for a fun-filled day from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and come celebrate the community spirit with us. We can’t wait to see you there!