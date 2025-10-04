Ketner's Mill Country Fair

× Expand Ketner's Mill

Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Come experience for yourself Saturday and Sunday, October 4-5, 2025!

Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, pet farm animals, and see blacksmiths, woodworkers, and other artisans demonstrate their craft.

Ketner’s is the premier Country Arts Fair in East Tennessee and is home to some of the best in arts and crafts - ranging from sculpture and paintings to pottery and hand-woven baskets to metal art and jewelry, plus woodworking, furniture, folk art, and more.

Each year more than 150 artisans share their creativity and talents with us through their products and demonstrations, while there are more than 20 food vendors (Texas taters and funnel cakes are just a few of the favorites), plus two days packed full of entertainment for the whole family. All exhibitors and vendors are chosen by committee to ensure quality.

The Fair was established in 1977 by the late Frank W. McDonald to help preserve the historic mill. He and his cousin Clyde Ketner introduced a new generation to Ketner's Mill. The Fair is still run by descendants of Alexander Ketner: Frank S. McDonald, his sons Clay and Miles, and a wonderful group of friends and volunteers who make the whole event come together.

Shopping, eating and entertainment? That’s right! There’s even more at Ketner’s for everyone in the family.

Admission $7.00 (cash only). Children 12 and under admitted free.