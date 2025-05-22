× Expand Courtesy Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival

Discover the unique Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, a remarkable celebration that unites generations for a memorable homecoming. This exciting event pays tribute to the rich history of southeastern Kentucky while proudly featuring outstanding Queen Candidates from colleges and universities across the state. Each candidate exemplifies class and grace, representing the pride of the commonwealth. Don’t miss this unforgettable occasion that celebrates the strength and heritage of our lively community!