Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market

A special Friday & Saturday to buy the most unique CHRISTMAS gifts! An event unlike any of its kind! Speciality vendors, artisans, craftsmen, cultivating food and memorable experiences from all over Kentucky under one roof!
Christmas Music-Amazing Eats & Unique Shopping
Friday, November 15th
- 5pm- 8pm EST
Saturday, November 16th
- 10am-3PM EST
Admission: $5 TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE DOOR!
- Children 12 and under are Free
Venue: The Fifth Quarter
517 East Racetrack Rd
Somerset, KY 42503
Info
Festivals & Fairs