Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market

to

The Fifth Quarter 517 E Racetrack Road, Somerset, Kentucky 42503

A special Friday & Saturday to buy the most unique CHRISTMAS gifts! An event unlike any of its kind! Speciality vendors, artisans, craftsmen, cultivating food and memorable experiences from all over Kentucky under one roof!

Christmas Music-Amazing Eats & Unique Shopping

Friday, November 15th

  • 5pm- 8pm EST

Saturday, November 16th

  • 10am-3PM EST

Admission: $5 TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE DOOR!

  • Children 12 and under are Free

Venue: The Fifth Quarter

517 East Racetrack Rd

Somerset, KY 42503

Info

The Fifth Quarter 517 E Racetrack Road, Somerset, Kentucky 42503
Festivals & Fairs
606-521-0118
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market - 2024-11-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market - 2024-11-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market - 2024-11-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market - 2024-11-15 00:00:00 ical