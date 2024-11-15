× Expand Kentucky Mercantile Christmas Market

A special Friday & Saturday to buy the most unique CHRISTMAS gifts! An event unlike any of its kind! Speciality vendors, artisans, craftsmen, cultivating food and memorable experiences from all over Kentucky under one roof!

Christmas Music-Amazing Eats & Unique Shopping

Friday, November 15th

5pm- 8pm EST

Saturday, November 16th

10am-3PM EST

Admission: $5 TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE DOOR!

Children 12 and under are Free

Venue: The Fifth Quarter

517 East Racetrack Rd

Somerset, KY 42503