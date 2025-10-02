Welcome to the Kentucky Apple Festival, a cherished tradition in Paintsville, Kentucky, and held on the 1st Saturday in October. Since 1963, we’ve brought together community spirit, delicious food, crafts, and entertainment for all ages.

Taste the Sweetness of Paintsville

Celebrate the magic of fall at the Kentucky Apple Festival! Dive into our vibrant heritage, where every bite of local delights tells a story. From crisp apple treats to toe-tapping live music, there’s something here for everyone. Join us for a weekend filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Paintsville!