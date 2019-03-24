Ken Burns’ “Country Music” Preview, Q&A

Ken Burns and his Emmy Award-winning creative team will be in Bristol for a very special preview of Burns’ upcoming documentary Country Music. In addition to screening clips from the film, there will be a Q&A session with Burns and his team.

The 1927 Bristol Sessions will be featured in the first episode of the series, which will air on PBS in September 2019. The evening will begin with an introduction by the creators, followed by a sneak preview of the film, and a Q&A session.

Country Music is a sweeping, multi-episode series that follows the evolution of country music over the course of the 20th Century as it eventually emerged to become America’s music. It is directed and produced by Ken Burns; written and produced by Dayton Duncan; and produced by Julie Dunfey—The Emmy-award winning creators of PBS’s most-acclaimed and most-watched documentaries including The Civil War, Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea and many more.