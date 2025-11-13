KC Johns live at Tooney’s Social Club

× Expand KC Johns KC Johns Photo - 1 KC Johns

KC Johns brings an electrifying blend of country, rock, and pop with fearless energy and heartfelt storytelling. Her viral hit “Rodeo Queen” racked up over 1 Million streams and reached #28 on Texas Country Radio, earning a spot in the Texas Country Music Association’s Top 10. She followed it up with the 2025 single “Break From The Heart,” continuing to connect with fans through raw, relatable lyrics and undeniable hooks.

Born in Memphis and raised in Mississippi, KC toured globally before settling in Nashville, where she opened for stars like Luke Bryan, Chris Young, and Morgan Wade. She is also the founder of Thunder, her award-winning mesquite-smoked bourbon. Learn more about KC and her upcoming shows: https://kcjohns.rocks/