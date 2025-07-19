× Expand Tweetsie Railroad K9s in Flight at Tweetsie Railroad

Get ready for an action-packed treat as K-9s In Flight returns to Tweetsie Railroad July 19–21 and 24–27! These incredible rescue dogs will wow you with amazing Frisbee tricks, high-flying flips, and tail-wagging stunts that are sure to delight guests of all ages. Shows take place daily at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM, with an extra 5 PM performance on Saturdays. Best of all, every dog in the show was adopted from shelters or rescued—making each performance a celebration of second chances and the importance of pet adoption. No reservations required, and all shows are included with regular park admission: $65 for adults (13+), $45 for children (3–12), and free for kids 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are $150 for adults and $110 for children. As always, parking is free. Come support a great cause and enjoy a howlin’ good time!