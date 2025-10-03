× Expand Spoonbill Gallery media and artwork by Sarkis Chorbadjian. Detail from Just a Glimpse, an exhibition by Sarkis Chorbadjian on view at Spoonbill Gallery.

This summer, Sarkis returned to his hometown of Cyprus, spending two-and-a-half weeks immersed in its landscapes, villages, and easy rhythm of life. Just weeks later, a brush fire swept through 100 square miles of the countryside, including many of the places he had just revisited. Back in the studio, the experience shifted his painting, his minimalist abstractions began to take on more form, capturing fragments of memory and glimpses of what remains. What emerged is a collection that honors the resilience of his hometown and celebrates the enduring beauty that continues to inspire him.