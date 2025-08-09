Junior Naturalist Day

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Junior Naturalist Program activities throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12, but all ages are welcome! We recommend that those planning to attend purchase their tickets to the park online in advance. Guests will also be able to meet some critters up close and personal around the Wilson Center! Activities are included with admission.

