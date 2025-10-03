× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook by Allison Gregory

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook by Allison Gregory, October 3-5, 2025 at Brenau University’s Pearce Auditorium.

The show is sponsored by the Melvin Douglas & Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation.

Our Ice Cream Social, catered by Puzzle Piece Pastries, follows the October 5 matinee performance.

Junie B. Jones has a big problem—someone swiped her brand-new furry mittens! But when she finds a dazzling pen of many colors, is it “finders keepers” or something more? Between playground drama, kindergarten crushes, and tough lessons about right and wrong, Junie B. navigates it all with her usual flair. This playful, heartwarming adventure based on Barbara Park’s beloved book series celebrates the wild, wonderful world of childhood. Fun for the whole family!

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is an inter-collegiate theatre collaboration between Brenau University and the University of North Georgia.

Tickets are available now at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.