Juneteenth: A Cultural Celebration

Mauldin Cultural Center

Saturday | June 21, 2025

2 – 6 p.m. | FREE ENTRY

Celebrate the day in 1865 when, in Galveston, Texas, many enslaved African Americans were informed of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Juneteenth is an opportunity to honor and celebrate Black history, heritage and culture through live music, dance, spoken word and local history. There will be over 30 market vendors, food and kids activities to make this the first of many celebrations to come!

