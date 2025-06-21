Juneteenth: A Cultural Celebration
Mauldin Mauldin, South Carolina
Mauldin Cultural Center
Saturday | June 21, 2025
2 – 6 p.m. | FREE ENTRY
Celebrate the day in 1865 when, in Galveston, Texas, many enslaved African Americans were informed of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Juneteenth is an opportunity to honor and celebrate Black history, heritage and culture through live music, dance, spoken word and local history. There will be over 30 market vendors, food and kids activities to make this the first of many celebrations to come!
Event Details
- Live spoken word by Moody Black
- Live music by gospel choir Larry McCullough & Chosen Generation, 90s hits by the cast of MTC’s Bring Back the 90s, and featuring DJ Yuni
- Dance from T-Motions Dance Studio and Imani Dance Group
- Local educational experience “Mauldin’s Black Historical Journey”
