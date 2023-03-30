× Expand Thursday, March 30, 202311:00 AM 12:00 PM Thursday, March 30, 202311:00 AM 12:00 PM

"This event will feature a roundtable discussion from Junaluska community members reflecting on the creation of their ABC book. Panelists will share what it was like to be children living in Boone on the hill and the mountain as Junaluska was known then.

Copies of the Junaluska ABC book will be available for purchase by cash or check for $14.95"