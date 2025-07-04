July 4th Shindig on Main & Fireworks Extravaganza

× Expand Courtesy Shindig on Main

Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Brevard with Shindig on Main, a vibrant, family-friendly event on July 4, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m.

This year’s festivities will feature the Transylvania Cruisers Classic Auto Show, a children’s bike parade, and plenty of family fun. Enjoy a patriotic flag-raising ceremony, a reading of the Declaration of Independence by local elected officials, food trucks, live music, and entertainment throughout the day.

As night falls, get ready for the Fireworks Extravaganza, a breathtaking display launching from Brevard College. Fireworks will be visible from multiple locations throughout downtown Brevard, including Main Street, Jailhouse Hill, and the Courthouse lawn. The community is also welcome to watch from Brevard College’s campus, though there will be no official programming on-site.

Join us for a day of patriotism, community spirit, and spectacular fireworks in downtown Brevard!