July 4th Fireworks Over Lake Chatuge

to

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

The prettiest place to watch fireworks on the 4th is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Family friendly and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Bring your American Pride and let's celebrate America's Birthday!

Festivities begin at 3 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Admission is FREE!

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
