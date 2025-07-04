July 4th Fireworks Over Lake Chatuge
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
×
Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
The prettiest place to watch fireworks on the 4th is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Family friendly and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Bring your American Pride and let's celebrate America's Birthday!
Festivities begin at 3 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Admission is FREE!
Info
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family