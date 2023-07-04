× Expand Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

July 4th Fireworks!

July 4, 2023 - Festivities begin at 6pm; fireworks show at 9:45pm

Admission & Parking: FREE!

Happy Birthday, America!

The prettiest place to watch fireworks on the 4th is at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds! Family friendly and plenty of room for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Bring your American Pride and let's celebrate America's Birthday! Vintage Vixens will be performing their groovy tunes from 6pm-8pm. The all female band performs covers of some of the biggest hits from the 60's & 70's. Then following the performance watch as beautiful fireworks light up the night sky!