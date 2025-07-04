July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

Join us as we celebrate July 4th and Tweetsie Railroad's Anniversary with the largest fireworks show in the High Country. The Wild West theme park will be open for extended hours from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Info

Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad - 2025-07-04 00:00:00 ical