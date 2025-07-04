July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Tweetsie Railroad
Tweetsie Railroad 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Courtesy Tweetsie Railroad
Join us as we celebrate July 4th and Tweetsie Railroad's Anniversary with the largest fireworks show in the High Country. The Wild West theme park will be open for extended hours from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
