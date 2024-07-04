July 4th Parade & Fireworks

Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, City of Galax, Virginia 24333

It’s a joyous display of community spirit and American pride. The day kicks off with the Fire Departments famous Duck Race in Chestnut Creek. The parade starts at 7pm and the fireworks are at 10pm.  Bring your family, friends, and a picnic blanket, and join us for a star-spangled celebration that will make your Fourth of July unforgettable. Come for the parade, stay for the fireworks, and make cherished memories in Galax this Independence Day!

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
