July 4th Celebration

Each year the Town of Valdese celebrates our Nation's Independence by holding an impressive fireworks display on the football field behind the Old Rock School. Regarded as one of the most impressive fireworks displays in the area, the Town of Valdese sponsors this celebration with a brilliant light display that bursts at a lower altitude which allows for a variety of swirls and explosions. Plenty of ooohs and ahhhs for everyone!

Main Street will close at 5 p.m. to allow cars for the Classic & Antique Car Cruise-In to fill the downtown area. Download the Cruise-In Rules & Map here. Participants must follow all guidelines outlined in this document to participate.

Amusement Rides for all ages & plenty of great eats! Face Painting!

Event Schedule

5 p.m. - Main Street Closes

7 p.m. - Opening Announcements

*National Anthem & Presentation of Colors by Valdese American Legion Color Guard

*Presentation by Old Colony Players of the outdoor drama "From This Day Forward"

*Variety Music & Dancing

8 p.m. - TOO MUCH SYLVIA - TBA

Dusk - FIREWORKS! - Launched from behind the Old Rock School

Event Parking - Faet Street Parking Lot, Bobo Street Parking Lot, Italy Street Parking Lot, Town Hall Parking Lot, Secondary Streets

Handicap Parking - Located on Rodoret Street near the Dry Cleaners

Restrooms - Public Restrooms are located at Faet Street Parking Lot, Old Rock School Front Parking Lot, Italy Street Parking Lot, Town Parking Lot near the Main Stage area

PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED AT THIS EVENT! * Service Animals Only

NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL OR COOLERS. All alcoholic beverages must be contained within the designated areas.