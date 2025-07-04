Jonesborough Days Festival

× Expand Courtesy Historic Jonesborough

The Jonesborough Days celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 4, 2025, with a parade through downtown! Admission to the festival is free and the festival continues on Saturday, July 5, wrapping up with fireworks at 10 p.m.

The festival has been voted as one of the top events in the southeast and is known for its community patriotism and nostalgic atmosphere. Various entertainment and activities take place throughout the historic district. Doc’s Front Porch will feature a variety of storytellers and musicians on the plaza at the International Storytelling Center during the day. The BrightRidge Main Stage will feature entertainment each evening. There will be 60 local artists and craftsmen showcasing a variety of handmade wares. Of course, there will be a variety of great festival foods including everything from cheese steaks to funnel cakes.

Visit our website for additional details.