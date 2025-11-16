Jones Oyster Roast Series

× Expand Courtesy The Jones Oyster Company

Join us for a Sunday afternoon Oyster Roast!

We’re shucking again!

Our annual oyster roast series kicks off on Sunday, October 26, 2025, and runs monthly through March 2026.

We’ll take over the parking lot next to The Jones Oyster Co. from 2 pm - 4 pm for oysters, beverages and live music. In addition to “all you can eat” roasted oysters, the menu includes select favorite Jones Oyster light bites, beer, wine and bubbles.

Tickets are $80/person and are ON SALE NOW for the whole series!

We hope you’ll join us for a shucking good time! *These events take place rain or shine!