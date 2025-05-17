Our 2025 season opens with the annual John Randolph Spring Arts Kickoff on Saturday, May 17.

Join us for a day of family fun. This event is named in honor of John Randolph, the founder of Fort New Salem. John, then a professor at Salem College, was the visionary who in the late 1960s saw a need to preserve our region's Appalachian heritage. In the 1970s, John's efforts led to the development of the Fort New Salem campus with many of the cabins being brought in during that time.

Fort New Salem traditionally opens its season with this event. This special one-day event features live demonstrations by various artisans.