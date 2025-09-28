John Crist: Jokes for Humans

× Expand Courtesy John Crist

John Crist is one of today’s fastest-rising stand-up comedians, earning more than one billion video views, more than seven million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast — even ending 2023 as one of Pollstar’s Top 10 Global Touring Comedians.

John sold out the majority of his 2024 U.S. “Emotional Support Tour” dates and added multiple shows in select cities. In 2023, John released his special, John Crist: Would Like to Release a Statement, on YouTube, garnering more than 2.8 million views, with more than 200 million views on social clips alone. In 2022, Crist also independently released his What Are We Doing? special, and that compilation has more than 100 million views across platforms.

John also has a podcast titled Net Positive, which regularly charts on Spotify and Apple’s top podcast charts. Filmed in downtown Nashville, the weekly installment has featured guests like Comedian Matt Rife, Creed frontman Scott Stapp, Comedian Leanne Morgan, Musician Michael W. Smith, NFL all pro wide Receiver Eric Decker, and many more. Additionally, John released his book Delete That in 2022 and has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, and Buzzfeed, just to name a few.

