John Cowan & The Newgrass All-Stars (Second Show Added)

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $38

John Cowan, also known as the Voice of Newgrass, has been singing his heart out for more than forty years now, and his soaring vocals have only improved with time. A true innovator, John applies his powerful pipes to genres from country, bluegrass, and gospel to soul, jazz, and rock-and-roll – often within the space of a single concert. His ability to move fluidly through multiple styles, and carry mesmerized audiences on the journey with him, has set him apart as one of the most loved and admired vocal artists of his generation.