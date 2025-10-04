John C. Campbell Folk School Fall Festival

× Expand John C. Campbell Folk School

The Annual Fall Festival was established in 1974 and is held each year on the first full weekend in October, with this year falling on October 4th & 5th, 2025. There are three outdoor areas for vendors, including juried and non-juried areas, that wind along parts of our beautiful 270-acre campus. In 2023, over 200 vendors shared their work with over 13,000 visitors throughout the southern Appalachian region of TN, VA, NC & SC, and GA. Two stages are host to dozens of local and regional musicians and dancers.

Our Fall Festival is essentially a multifaceted arts and music showcase that draws hundreds of passionate artisans and performers. Hundreds of fine craftspeople will showcase distinctive crafts that range from quirky to elegant. Local and regional musicians and dancers, including some talented family groups, will bring a delightful energy to our Folk School campus.