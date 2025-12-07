Jingle Ball
to
Center for Rural Development 2292 S Hwy 27, Kentucky 42501
×
Courtesy The Center for Rural Development
Come join us for the 5th Annual Jingle Ball on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at The Center for Rural Development! Bring the kids to meet Santa and get their pictures taken, enter giveaways and raffles, eat some great food, meet new people and take advantage of some early Christmas shopping. You will also be supporting our local small businesses.
Admission is free.
Info
Center for Rural Development 2292 S Hwy 27, Kentucky 42501
Food & Drink, Kids & Family