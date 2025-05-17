× Expand Jfest

Every year, Jfest, the largest Christian music festival in the Tennessee Valley, draws thousands of attendees from across the region. As Jfest prepares to celebrate its 25th year on May 17, 2025, the event will feature its biggest lineup of artists yet.

This year, Jfest will be co-headlined by two Jfest veterans and GRAMMY award-winners, Zach Williams and Lecrae. Zach Williams blends the southern rock and country genre sounds creating a gritty and soulful music style to deliver the message of hope through his music. Lecrae’s music style blends hip-hop and gospel with lyrical depth to create a sound and message that listeners enjoy.

Jfest will also feature up and coming stars Anne Wilson and Terrian. Anne Wilson has been making waves in both the Christian and Country music scenes around the nation, and Terrian is known for her powerful voice and music that relates to the next generation of music listeners.

The Jfest lineup will also feature Iveth Luna, Bodie, Olivia Lane, Cade Thompson, Mackenzie Phillips and The Union Chattanooga.

With a mix of powerful performances and uplifting messages, Jfest is not just about the music; it's about bringing people together. The 25th celebration of Jfest will be an unforgettable day of music, food, fireworks and family fun at the Tennessee Riverpark.