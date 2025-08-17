Jefferson County Fair
to
Jefferson County Fairgrounds 1707 Old Leetown Pike, Kearneysville, West Virginia 25430
The Jefferson County Fair is scheduled for August 17-23, 2025, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you!
From incredible vendors showcasing unique products to exciting entry opportunities for everyone — there’s something for all ages to enjoy!
Don’t forget about the family fun all week long, from thrilling rides to delicious fair food and so much more!
