JACOB SMITH: THOUGHTS & PRAYERS Exhibition Opening Reception

JACOB SMITH: THOUGHTS & PRAYERS

January 23 - March 22, 2026

Olin Hall Galleries

Opening reception on Friday, January 23, 6 to 8 p.m.

"Thoughts & Prayers" is an exhibition that explores power, control, and ideology—examined through the lens of a fictional society. Through sculpture, 2D work, and immersive vignettes, artist Jacob Smith constructs a world that mirrors and distorts the structures of Western culture, revealing the absurdities and contradictions embedded within it.

Using furniture, artifacts, dioramas, and sculptural elements, Smith’s work interrogates the forces that shape identity: gender roles, religious dogma, political propaganda, militarism, and consumerism. "Thoughts & Prayers" is a space for speculation, satire, and critique—a place to see the world not as it is, but as it might appear from the outside looking in.

About the Artist

Jacob Smith is a multidisciplinary artist with a background in photography, graphic design, sculpture, and public art. With his creative practice existing at the intersection of fine art and visual communication, Smith creates complex sculptures, witty 2D works, and large-scale, interactive installations. Smith’s work, often embedded with humor and satire, sparks conversations with audiences, communities, and the next generation of image-makers.

Jacob Smith is currently Art Program Coordinator and Associate Professor of Art at Ferrum College. He previously taught art courses at Virginia Western Community College, The George Washington University, and the Guy Mason Center in Washington, DC. As the former Director of Art at 4DD Studios, Smith managed the creation of monumental sculptures and exhibits that now reside in museums, parks, boardrooms, and government centers nationwide. Smith received his M.F.A. from The George Washington University and his B.A. from Roanoke College.

olinhallgalleries.com | 540-375-2332 | 240 High Street, Salem VA, 24153 | open from 1 to 4 p.m. every day (closed during school breaks & holidays)