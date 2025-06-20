× Expand Courtesy Jackson Square Lavender Festival

Since 1999, the Lavender Festival has grown larger and more popular each year. Thousands of people visit the festival in Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge each year to see a variety of regional vendors whose goal is to celebrate health, herbs, and the environment. The Lavender Festival is scheduled yearly for the third weekend in June, at the peak season for the herb it celebrates.

From homemade jams to fine art, you can enjoy the sounds of music floating through the square from the large Festival Tent, as well as the Nine Lakes Wine Tasting, Featured Speakers and Demonstrations, Herb Lunch and a Tour of Gardens.

Friday, June 20, 2025

12 PM - Herb Lunch - Enjoy a plated herb lunch and informative speaker, under the big tent in Jackson Square. Tickets go on sale May 1.

4 to 6 PM - Tour of Gardens - Two Day Pass. Visit five local gardens!

Saturday, June 21, 2025

8 AM to 4 PM - MAIN EVENT - FREE in Jackson Square Oak Ridge: 150 artisan vendors, live music, children’s activities, informative presentations on herbal topics and more.

10:30 to 2:30 - Tennessee Wine Tasting benefitting United Way of Anderson County

Sunday, June 22, 2025

1 to 4 PM - NEW EVENT -- Science on Tap: A Fermentation Fair

Presented by AMSE, enjoy a fun afternoon with beer, brunch and fermented foods, artisan vendors, live music and more. Ticket required for tasting, but the Square is open free to the public.