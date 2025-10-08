The Jenny Wiley Festival began in Prestonsburg in 1982. What began as a melting pot for the region's wide variety of artistic talents has now become one of the premier festivals in eastern Kentucky. Each year, over 15,000 people travel from near and far to experience downtown Prestonsburg with its many arts and crafts vendors, local food choices, and free live music. The festival is an opportunity to showcase our artistically talented and boldly courageous community.