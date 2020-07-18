Introducing Sarah Jones and friends* (who live in her head)…

× Expand Sarah Jones Sarah Jones

Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Sarah Jones is a Tony® and Obie Award-winning performer and writer known for her multi-character, one-person shows (Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, originally produced by Oscar® winner Meryl Streep, and her current, critically-acclaimed show Sell/Buy/Date). Renowned as “a one-woman global village,” she has given multiple mainstage TED Talks garnering millions of views, and performed at The White House for President and First Lady Obama.

This special preview is scheduled in conjunction with the planned appearance by Sarah Jones as part of the festival’s 2021 season.

To learn more about Sarah Jones: @yesimsarahjones

Available via YouTube, Facebook, appsummer.org