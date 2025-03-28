Interpreti Veneziani: An Evening of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

× Expand Interpreti Veneziani website Interpreti Veneziani performance.

Experience the beauty of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as you’ve never heard it before. Playing over 300 concerts a year in Venice, Italy’s San Vidal Church since 1987, Baroque ensemble Interpreti Veneziani, who has gained a reputation for the “…exuberance and all-Italian brio characterizing their performances,” will make its Boone premiere. Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of Vivaldi’s four violin concerti in this special limited-seating concert presented in an intimate venue with a complimentary dessert at intermission. Beverages available to purchase.