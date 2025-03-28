Interpreti Veneziani: An Evening of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
Experience the beauty of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as you’ve never heard it before. Playing over 300 concerts a year in Venice, Italy’s San Vidal Church since 1987, Baroque ensemble Interpreti Veneziani, who has gained a reputation for the “…exuberance and all-Italian brio characterizing their performances,” will make its Boone premiere. Immerse yourself in the rich sounds of Vivaldi’s four violin concerti in this special limited-seating concert presented in an intimate venue with a complimentary dessert at intermission. Beverages available to purchase.