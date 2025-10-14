× Expand Courtesy Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting welcomes waters from more than a dozen countries, and states as far away as California on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Held at The Country Inn in the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, it is the largest and longest-running water tasting in the world, dubbed by BuzzFeed and The Week “the world’s most prestigious water tasting.”

Tasting of municipal waters, followed by purified drinking water and sparkling waters begins at 2:30pm. Non-carbonated bottled waters are tasted at 6:30pm. The public can watch the judges and have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice award for best packaging. Winners in all categories are announced at 8pm.