The 35th Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting

February 20-22, 2025

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting welcomes waters from more than a dozen countries, and states as far away as California on Saturday, February 22. Held at The Country Inn in the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, it is the largest and longest-running water tasting in the world, dubbed by BuzzFeed and The Week “the world’s most prestigious water tasting.”

Tasting of municipal waters, followed by purified drinking water and sparkling waters begins at 2:30pm. Non-carbonated bottled waters are tasted at 6:30pm. The public can watch the judges and have an opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice award for best packaging. Winners in all categories are announced at 8pm. More…

In 2017 Nancy Andrews 100 Days in Appalachia includes a visit to the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting see what she has to say about the importance of water.

Beneath the Surface and Around the Globe

is our seminar to address industry issues in an in-depth manner. Once again we are bringing together expert panelists from within the industry to lead the one day event Friday, February 21, 2025, at The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs. Time: 1 to 5 pm. The seminar is free so we hope you will attend this exciting event sponsored by Travel Berkeley Springs.

Where

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting is held at The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs, in the center of downtown Berkeley Springs, West Virginia home to the historic warm mineral springs in Berkeley Springs State Park. The water tasting is conducted on Saturday, February 22, followed by announcing winners for bottlers and municipalities.

Getting the Message Out

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting has generated much interest in the water industry through feature articles on most major radio and TV networks coast to coast and around the world. The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting & Competition has been featured on National Public Radio, BBC, MSNBC, FOX News Network, CNN, USA Today, and Beverage Industry Magazine.

We wish to thank our sponsors and advertisers:

Tesanjski kiseljak and company Zema d.o.o. from Tesanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Presenting Sponsor of the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Lifetime Achievement Award

Host Bottler: Floridian Spring Water, LLC

International Bottled Water Association

Bottled Water Web