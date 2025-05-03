× Expand Courtesy Downtown Lynchburg Association

This free, family-friendly event celebrates our community’s rich cultural diversity with an unforgettable Parade of Nations, international cuisine, music, dances, and displays. Travel the globe from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM while you savor global flavors, shop for unique arts and crafts, and enjoy vibrant performances showcasing traditions from around the world. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate the cultures that make our community shine.

The International Festival is hosted by Downtown Lynchburg Association in partnership with the City of Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism and is made possible thanks to support from Bank of the James, Centra Health, Genworth Financial, ABC-13 WSET, Randolph College, Framatome, Spearman Artisanry, Shrader Pacific, BWX Technologies, and the Academy Center of the Arts.