Ingles Independence Day Celebration
Pack Square Park 121 College street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801
The free event features family activities throughout the day, with a fireworks extravaganza capping off the event at 9:30pm. Fireworks launch from the Buncombe County parking deck on College Street. The best places for viewing are in the McGuire Green and Reuter Terrace areas of the park. Also, Spruce Street between College Street and Market Street, which will be closed to vehicles.
