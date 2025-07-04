Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Galax, VA

Get ready to paint the town red, white, and blue at Galax's July 4th Parade and Fireworks celebration! Parade starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks are at 10 p.m.

It’s a joyous display of community spirit and American pride. The day kicks off with the Fire Department's famous Duck Race in Chestnut Creek. Bring your family, friends, and a picnic blanket, and join us for a star-spangled celebration that will make your Fourth of July unforgettable. Come for the parade, stay for the fireworks, and make cherished memories in Galax this Independence Day!