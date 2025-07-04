Independence Day Parade & Fireworks
to
Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, Galax, Virginia 24333
Courtesy Downtown Galax, VA
Get ready to paint the town red, white, and blue at Galax's July 4th Parade and Fireworks celebration! Parade starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks are at 10 p.m.
It’s a joyous display of community spirit and American pride. The day kicks off with the Fire Department's famous Duck Race in Chestnut Creek. Bring your family, friends, and a picnic blanket, and join us for a star-spangled celebration that will make your Fourth of July unforgettable. Come for the parade, stay for the fireworks, and make cherished memories in Galax this Independence Day!