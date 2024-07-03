Independence Day Event

Join the Corbin Arena and the Corbin Tourism Commission as they present the annual Independence Day event! This free family friendly event will take place on July 3rd at the Corbin Arena staring at 7pm and will include food vendors, booths, music, kids activities, inflatables and more! The event will be outdoors with festival seating- bring your lawnchair.  The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:45pm. For more information, call 606-528-8860.

