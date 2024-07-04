Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate…” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and more! The Independence Day Celebration at Poplar Forest is $12/Adults ages 16+. Youth ages 15 and under are Free. Tours of Jefferson’s villa retreat will be available throughout the day. Tickets for house tours are $10 for Adults ages 16+, $6 for Youth ages 6-15, and Free for children age 5 and under.

*Please note, there are no refunds for event tickets for any reason.