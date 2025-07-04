Independence Day Celebration in Middleburg

Middleburg Community Charter School 101 N Madison Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Celebrate Independence Day in Middleburg, Virginia!

The Town of Middleburg is pleased to announce that its Independence Day activities will be held on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Middleburg Community Charter School (MCCS) located at 101 N. Madison Street. 

Events for July 4, 2025, in Middleburg begin at 6:00 p.m. and include:

  • Live Music
  • Food & Beverages available for purchase
  • Moo Thru
  • Happy Family Ranch
  • Bouncy Houses 
  • Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m. (subject to change)

Prior to these activities, the Middleburg Business and Professional Association will host the Independence Day Kids' Parade. Line-up starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Community Center and will proceed with a police escort to the Middleburg Community Charter School.

Activities will be held at the MCCS basketball court, and viewing of the fireworks will occur on the ball field at the MCCS. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. 

