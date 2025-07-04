Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Marion, NC

Join us on July 4th for our Independence Day Celebration in Downtown Marion! The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. with a 4th of July Parade! You can look forward to street dancing, food vendors, and free inflatables for the kids, and the evening will wrap up with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

This all happens on Main Street, Downtown Marion. Street parking will be available on side streets, in the Tailgate Market Lot and City Parking Lots on the West Side of Main Street.