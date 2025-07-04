Independence Day Celebration at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest

× Expand Courtesy Poplar Forest

Thomas Jefferson held July 4th as “the only birthday I ever commemorate …” Bring your family and friends out to Poplar Forest, his Bedford County retreat, to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in historic style. Enjoy colonial-style entertainment, demonstrations by colonial artisans and craftspeople, archaeological displays, old-fashioned children’s activities, a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 1:30 p.m. and more!

Tickets are:

$15/person ages 16+ | U

House Tours are available for a reduced rate of $10 ages 18+, $7 ages 6-17, and free under 6. House Tour tickets are available day-of only on a first come, first served basis.