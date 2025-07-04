Independence Day Celebration at Crab Orchard Museum

× Expand Crab Orchard Museum

Mark your calendars for the Museum’s oldest annual event in celebration of our nation’s independence. This fun-filled, family-oriented event includes live music performances, old fashioned kids’ games, a kids’ craft trail, costumed demonstrations in the Pioneer Park, and great food. Our annual summer celebration is not to be missed!

Cool off in the museum center and visit the exhibits in the gallery and the Tazewell County Public Library’s Temporary Children’s Library, located in the changing gallery area.

Be sure to stop by the gift shop for handcrafted items, books, toys, home décor, and souvenirs!