Independence Day Celebration
to
Downtown Yadkinville Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055
Come celebrate America's independence in Downtown Yadkinville, NC!
Friday, July 4, 2025
- The parade begins at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 5, 2025
- Live Music from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. featuring FLY! and Landon Parker
- Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Choose from over 20 Food Trucks!
- Kid Zone with Bounce Houses & Foam Party, Face Painting and Fairy Hair
- Craft & Retail Vendors with one-of-a-kind finds!
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music, food, parade, and fireworks. Tents and picnic tables will be set up for your convenience, as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations.
Info
Downtown Yadkinville Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor