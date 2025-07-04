Independence Day Celebration

Come celebrate America's independence in Downtown Yadkinville, NC!

Friday, July 4, 2025

  • The parade begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5, 2025 

  • Live Music from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. featuring FLY! and Landon Parker
  • Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
  • Choose from over 20 Food Trucks! 
  • Kid Zone with Bounce Houses & Foam Party, Face Painting and Fairy Hair
  • Craft & Retail Vendors with one-of-a-kind finds!

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music, food, parade, and fireworks. Tents and picnic tables will be set up for your convenience, as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
