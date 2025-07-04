Independence Day Celebration

Come celebrate America's independence in Downtown Yadkinville, NC!

Friday, July 4, 2025

The parade begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Live Music from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. featuring FLY! and Landon Parker

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Choose from over 20 Food Trucks!

Kid Zone with Bounce Houses & Foam Party, Face Painting and Fairy Hair

Craft & Retail Vendors with one-of-a-kind finds!

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music, food, parade, and fireworks. Tents and picnic tables will be set up for your convenience, as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations.