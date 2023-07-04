Independence Day at Vogel State Park

Celebrate July 4th at one of the nation’s oldest state parks. We will start the day with a flag raising ceremony at 8am at the Visitors Center, followed by a day of games for the whole family. There will be a bicycle parade, pedal boat races, sandcastle competition, watermelon eating contest, sack races, egg toss and greased pole climbing. $5 parking. Summer fun for the entire family. Activities begin with the raising the flag in the morning and continue with family activities throughout the day!