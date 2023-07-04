Independence Day at Vogel State Park

Vogel State Park 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, Georgia

Celebrate July 4th at one of the nation’s oldest state parks. We will start the day with a flag raising ceremony at 8am at the Visitors Center, followed by a day of games for the whole family. There will be a bicycle parade, pedal boat races, sandcastle competition, watermelon eating contest, sack races, egg toss and greased pole climbing. $5 parking.  Summer fun for the entire family.  Activities begin with the raising the flag in the morning and continue with family activities throughout the day!

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
706-745-2628
